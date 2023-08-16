trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649631
BJP to hold CEC Meeting in view of upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls

Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
BJP CEC Meeting Today: With an eye on the upcoming state assembly elections to be held later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called an important meeting of its Central Election Committee at its headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attended by prominent BJP personalities including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, along with other members of the Central Election Panel.

