BJP Vs TMC Over Howrah Ram Navami Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

Violence was witnessed in many parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navami. From Maharashtra to Gujarat and from Gujarat to Bengal, miscreants attacked the Ram Navami procession. Meanwhile, BJP and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee hit back over the Ram Navami violence. Know in detail in this report why violence broke out on Ram Navami?