BJP Women Morcha holds protest against Nitish Kumar Controversial Statement

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
BJP's Mahila Morcha is protesting in Delhi. This demonstration is being held against the statement of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Let us tell you that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had given a controversial comment while giving a statement on caste census, due to which politics has intensified and a big controversy has arisen. Due to which the opposition has now come out on protest.
