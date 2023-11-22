trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691073
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia holds a press conference on RRTS Project

Nov 22, 2023
BJP held a press conference today. During the press conference, BJP Spokesperson gaurav bhatia enumerated advantages of RRTS Project. On the other hand, Gaurav Bhatia explained about central government's role in this project.
