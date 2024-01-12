trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709077
BJP's Prem Shukla raises questions on opposition's allegations on Ram Temple Pran Pratistha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Politics over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha seems to be intensifying. BJP's Prem Shukla has raised questions on the allegations of the opposition and cornered Lalu Prasad Yadav and said, 'What was the need for Lalu ji to go to Balaji on the mundan of his granddaughter'.

