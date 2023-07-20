trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638014
BJP's Press Conference on Manipur Viral Video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Instead of being controlled, the situation in Manipur is getting worse. A surprising case has come to the fore from the northeastern state. A video of May 4 has surfaced today. In this, some people from the other side are making two women of one community naked and roaming on the streets. Regarding which BJP held a press conference today.
