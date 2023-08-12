trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648123
Blessings of Saint Ravidas...With PM Modi, Bet on victory on 54 seats!

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
PM Modi Sagar Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Madhya Pradesh today. PM Modi has performed Bhoomi Pujan at the memorial site of Saint Shiromani Gurudev Ravidas Ji. PM will also address a public meeting on this occasion.

Insistence on August 28 after July 31 New CCTV footage of Nuh rioters created a stir
play icon7:1
Insistence on August 28 after July 31 New CCTV footage of Nuh rioters created a stir
Russia headed towards the moon, Chandrayaan will get it's friend Luna
play icon7:22
Russia headed towards the moon, Chandrayaan will get it's friend Luna
Uttarakhand: 5 Kedarnath Pilgrims Killed As Landslide Debris Falls On Car In Rudraprayag
play icon1:13
Uttarakhand: 5 Kedarnath Pilgrims Killed As Landslide Debris Falls On Car In Rudraprayag
Opposition doesn't understand Manipur's pain, PM Modi taunts
play icon13:24
Opposition doesn't understand Manipur's pain, PM Modi taunts
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Adhir's statement on China - drop bombs where China intrudes
play icon2:30
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Adhir's statement on China - drop bombs where China intrudes
