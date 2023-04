videoDetails

Blood stains and knife found in Atiq Ahmed's office, UP police kept silent

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Zee News correspondent has reached the office of Mafia Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj. Where many evidence including blood stains, knife have been found in Atiq Ahmed's office. Women's clothes have also been found in this office.