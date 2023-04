videoDetails

Blood Stains, Knife Found In Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Office

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Seeing the bloodstains where Atiq Ahmed's office was in Chakiya of Prayagraj, it can be said that it is not very old. Traces of blood are visible everywhere in Atiq's office. Not only this, a blood-stained knife and a white colored scarf have been found here, which also have blood stains on them.