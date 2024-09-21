videoDetails
BMC team reaches to demolish illegal construction of Subhani
Dharavi Masjid Demolition Update: People of Muslim community are protesting against the BMC team which reached to demolish the illegal construction of Subhani Masjid built on 90 feet road in Dharavi area of Mumbai. People who have reached in large numbers are raising slogans against BMC. A letter has also surfaced. In which it is written that BMC team will come with police protection for demolition of the mosque on 21st September i.e. today at 9 am. Therefore, all of you are requested to gather in maximum numbers to protect the mosque.