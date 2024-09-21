videoDetails

BMC team reaches to demolish illegal construction of Subhani

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

Dharavi Masjid Demolition Update: People of Muslim community are protesting against the BMC team which reached to demolish the illegal construction of Subhani Masjid built on 90 feet road in Dharavi area of ​​Mumbai. People who have reached in large numbers are raising slogans against BMC. A letter has also surfaced. In which it is written that BMC team will come with police protection for demolition of the mosque on 21st September i.e. today at 9 am. Therefore, all of you are requested to gather in maximum numbers to protect the mosque.