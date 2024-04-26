Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bobby Deol's Viral Video: Asking Bodyguards Not To Push Paparazzi, Wins Fans Hearts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Several individuals consider Bobby Deol appealing after his latest acts of kindness. On April 25, when visiting a mall in Mumbai, the famous actor came out of the building and was besieged by photographers. Bobby Deol's security crew tried to make room for the photographers, but they were pushed aside in the now-viral video that captured the incident. But in a sweet move, Bobby Deol stepped in and instructed his security crew to stop shoving the photographers, showing them his care and understanding. This generous gesture has struck an emotional note with fans, solidifying Bobby Deol's image as a popular person of kindness.

All Videos

Pappu Yadav makes huge remark amid Lok Sabha Election Voting
Play Icon06:32
Pappu Yadav makes huge remark amid Lok Sabha Election Voting
Police gets huge success in Salman Khan’s House Firing Case
Play Icon01:05
Police gets huge success in Salman Khan’s House Firing Case
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's two henchmen fled abroad
Play Icon01:38
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's two henchmen fled abroad
Security forces surrounds Terrorists amid voting in Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon01:05
Security forces surrounds Terrorists amid voting in Jammu Kashmir
Viral Video: Food Vlogger Meets
Play Icon01:00
Viral Video: Food Vlogger Meets "Savage Uncle" Selling Chaat, Gets Roasted In Video, Internet Laughs

Trending Videos

Pappu Yadav makes huge remark amid Lok Sabha Election Voting
play icon6:32
Pappu Yadav makes huge remark amid Lok Sabha Election Voting
Police gets huge success in Salman Khan’s House Firing Case
play icon1:5
Police gets huge success in Salman Khan’s House Firing Case
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's two henchmen fled abroad
play icon1:38
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's two henchmen fled abroad
Security forces surrounds Terrorists amid voting in Jammu Kashmir
play icon1:5
Security forces surrounds Terrorists amid voting in Jammu Kashmir
Viral Video: Food Vlogger Meets
play icon1:0
Viral Video: Food Vlogger Meets "Savage Uncle" Selling Chaat, Gets Roasted In Video, Internet Laughs