NewsVideos

Bollywood at Arpita Khan’s residence as she bids adieu to ‘Bappa’

Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’. Bollywood starlets arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai home for a lavish ‘Visarjan’ ceremony. Salman Khan made a grand entrance at the event. The actor, in his usual casual attire, made head turns. Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi also graced the occasion with their presence. Both donned simple yet elegant ethnic clothes. The happy couple posed for the cameras. Daisy Shah made a graceful entry at the event. The actor-dancer was a vision in white

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’. Bollywood starlets arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai home for a lavish ‘Visarjan’ ceremony. Salman Khan made a grand entrance at the event. The actor, in his usual casual attire, made head turns. Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi also graced the occasion with their presence. Both donned simple yet elegant ethnic clothes. The happy couple posed for the cameras. Daisy Shah made a graceful entry at the event. The actor-dancer was a vision in white

All Videos

BJP's Yuva Morcha leaders protests outside a resort in Raipur
1:55
BJP's Yuva Morcha leaders protests outside a resort in Raipur
After 60 years, 2500 Animals in Zimbabwe shifted to new home, due to climate change
After 60 years, 2500 Animals in Zimbabwe shifted to new home, due to climate change
Twitter to introduce much requested ‘edit button’ feature
Twitter to introduce much requested ‘edit button’ feature
Dumka case: BJP protests in Raipur against Dumka incident
6:24
Dumka case: BJP protests in Raipur against Dumka incident
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign

Trending Videos

1:55
BJP's Yuva Morcha leaders protests outside a resort in Raipur
After 60 years, 2500 Animals in Zimbabwe shifted to new home, due to climate change
Twitter to introduce much requested ‘edit button’ feature
6:24
Dumka case: BJP protests in Raipur against Dumka incident
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign