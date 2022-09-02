Bollywood at Arpita Khan’s residence as she bids adieu to ‘Bappa’

Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’. Bollywood starlets arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai home for a lavish ‘Visarjan’ ceremony. Salman Khan made a grand entrance at the event. The actor, in his usual casual attire, made head turns. Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi also graced the occasion with their presence. Both donned simple yet elegant ethnic clothes. The happy couple posed for the cameras. Daisy Shah made a graceful entry at the event. The actor-dancer was a vision in white

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’. Bollywood starlets arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai home for a lavish ‘Visarjan’ ceremony. Salman Khan made a grand entrance at the event. The actor, in his usual casual attire, made head turns. Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi also graced the occasion with their presence. Both donned simple yet elegant ethnic clothes. The happy couple posed for the cameras. Daisy Shah made a graceful entry at the event. The actor-dancer was a vision in white