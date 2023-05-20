videoDetails

Bollywood Diva Malaika Looked Amazing In A Tank Top And Shorts Outside Of The Gym

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva, is a fashion and fitness role model for young people in the nation. The actress maintains a strict workout regimen and regularly shares videos and photos of it on social media. Recently, Malaika was seen outside of her gym looking stunning and in great shape in shorts and a tank top. One of the supporters obstructed her departure as she was leaving the gate so they could have a photo with her. After the fan took a photo, the actress kindly handled the matter and departed the area.