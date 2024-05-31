Advertisement
Bomb attack in bengal ahead of 7th phase voting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Violence has once again been witnessed in West Bengal before the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. There was a bomb attack before voting in South 24 Parganas in Manipur.

