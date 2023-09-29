trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668606
Bomb Explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan, 10 dead

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Pakistan Blast: A big bomb blast has taken place near a mosque in Balochistan, Pakistan. 10 people including DSP have died in this blast. On the other hand, 25 people have been injured. Know the current situation in detail in this report.
Manipur: Mob Attempts To Attack CM Biren Singh's Ancestral House
play icon1:39
Manipur: Mob Attempts To Attack CM Biren Singh's Ancestral House
Police issues statement on Bhopal Robbery Case
play icon5:11
Police issues statement on Bhopal Robbery Case
Police arrests 3 in Bhogal Jewellery Showroom Robbery Case
play icon4:12
Police arrests 3 in Bhogal Jewellery Showroom Robbery Case
Justin Trudeau makes two sided statements on India
play icon1:28
Justin Trudeau makes two sided statements on India
IPhone 15's Overheating Issue Makes It
play icon1:40
IPhone 15's Overheating Issue Makes It "Too Hot" To Handle, Users Complain

