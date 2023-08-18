trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650354
Bomb in Vistara Airlines flight at Delhi Airport!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Delhi Airport Bomb News: There was a stir at Delhi airport as soon as the call to blow up the flight came. Investigation has been started. All the passengers have been taken out of the flight.

