Border Personnel Meeting Hut rebuilt near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

A meeting with border personnel To discuss topics relating to peace and tranquilly along the India-China border, a hut was rebuilt in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. It hosted the first Sino-American meeting since Covid.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
COVID: 7,591 new cases were reported in India in the past day
On National Sports Day, Union Minister Pramanik pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand
In Rajasthan, the DRDO successfully tests the Pinaka long-range missile at the Pokhran range
Death of Sonali Phogat: Advocate argues that Edwin Nunes is not the proprietor of the restaurant Curlies
Chennai hosts the 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise by the Indian Coast Guard
