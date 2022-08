#BoycottAliaBhatt starts to trend as netizens think of Alia Bhatt as Amber Heard

“Boycott Alia Bhatt” started trending on Twitter, just before the release of Darlings on Netflix. Netizens feel that the actress is promoting domestic violence against men through the film.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

