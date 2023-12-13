trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698546
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bradley Cooper Helps Photographer When He Trips And Falls At "Maestro" Film Premiere

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Bradley Cooper helped up a photographer who had fallen at the premiere of his new film 'Maestro' in Los Angeles on Tuesday (December 12).

All Videos

Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: Article 370 पर फारूक अबदुल्ला ने SC के फैसले पर ये क्या कह दिया?
Play Icon2:50
Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: Article 370 पर फारूक अबदुल्ला ने SC के फैसले पर ये क्या कह दिया?
J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 | Zee News English
Play Icon2:58
J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 | Zee News English
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Is More Than Slogan; It Is Also Reality: CM Yogi Adityanath
Play Icon3:32
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Is More Than Slogan; It Is Also Reality: CM Yogi Adityanath
Myanmar Surpassed Afghanistan As The World's Largest Opium Producer | Zee News English
Play Icon1:35
Myanmar Surpassed Afghanistan As The World's Largest Opium Producer | Zee News English
Play Icon1:41
"Have seen a very lively year in our relationship" German Ambassador on India-Germany Relations

Trending Videos

Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: Article 370 पर फारूक अबदुल्ला ने SC के फैसले पर ये क्या कह दिया?
play icon2:50
Farooq Abdullah On Jammu Kashmir: Article 370 पर फारूक अबदुल्ला ने SC के फैसले पर ये क्या कह दिया?
J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 | Zee News English
play icon2:58
J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds the Supreme Court's decision on Article 370 | Zee News English
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Is More Than Slogan; It Is Also Reality: CM Yogi Adityanath
play icon3:32
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Is More Than Slogan; It Is Also Reality: CM Yogi Adityanath
Myanmar Surpassed Afghanistan As The World's Largest Opium Producer | Zee News English
play icon1:35
Myanmar Surpassed Afghanistan As The World's Largest Opium Producer | Zee News English
play icon1:41
"Have seen a very lively year in our relationship" German Ambassador on India-Germany Relations