“Brahmins came from Russia,” RJD’s Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav sparks controversy

|Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav made a controversial statement saying Brahmins did not belong to India and originally came from Russia and other European countries “The DNA test shows no Brahmins belong to this country and are from Russia and other European countries and now have settled here. Brahmins are trying to divide us and rule. It is important that we should chase them away from here,” said Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav.

