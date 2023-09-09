trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659768
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Brazilian President arrives in Delhi to attend mega G20 Leaders’ Summit

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in Delhi on September 08. Lula da Silva reached Delhi to attend the mega G20 Leaders’ Summit. The mega event G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. Earlier in the day, prominent leaders from across the world reached Delhi to attend the summit.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Moon mission, G20, cricket World Cup…great year for India” UK PM Rishi Sunak
play icon1:9
“Moon mission, G20, cricket World Cup…great year for India” UK PM Rishi Sunak
Kolkata: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed at Eden Gardens Stadium
play icon1:40
Kolkata: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed at Eden Gardens Stadium
Building lit up with tricolor for G20 in Delhi’s ITO area
play icon1:16
Building lit up with tricolor for G20 in Delhi’s ITO area
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Delhi to attend 18th G20 Summit
play icon2:6
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Delhi to attend 18th G20 Summit
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon1:18
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit

Trending Videos

“Moon mission, G20, cricket World Cup…great year for India” UK PM Rishi Sunak
play icon1:9
“Moon mission, G20, cricket World Cup…great year for India” UK PM Rishi Sunak
Kolkata: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed at Eden Gardens Stadium
play icon1:40
Kolkata: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed at Eden Gardens Stadium
Building lit up with tricolor for G20 in Delhi’s ITO area
play icon1:16
Building lit up with tricolor for G20 in Delhi’s ITO area
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Delhi to attend 18th G20 Summit
play icon2:6
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Delhi to attend 18th G20 Summit
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon1:18
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit