trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630756
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Break' in NCP... BJP has become 'strong' in 'Maharashtra'

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: The politics of Maharashtra has turned upside down after Ajit Pawar joined the NDA. Now Ajit Pawar has instructed the MLAs with his support to remain present.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Dog suffocates in scorching car as careless pet owners enjoy tour of Taj Mahal
play icon1:36
 Dog suffocates in scorching car as careless pet owners enjoy tour of Taj Mahal
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Safe Haven For Terrorism' Remark
play icon1:52
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Safe Haven For Terrorism' Remark
The rain in 'Gurugram' exposed the administration! Highway became 'swimming' pool
play icon2:8
The rain in 'Gurugram' exposed the administration! Highway became 'swimming' pool
UCC Draft: CM Dhami meets PM Modi
play icon1:25
UCC Draft: CM Dhami meets PM Modi
Ajit Pawar inaugurated the new office, there was loud sloganeering
play icon2:8
Ajit Pawar inaugurated the new office, there was loud sloganeering
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Dog suffocates in scorching car as careless pet owners enjoy tour of Taj Mahal
play icon1:36
Dog suffocates in scorching car as careless pet owners enjoy tour of Taj Mahal
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Safe Haven For Terrorism' Remark
play icon1:52
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With ‘Safe Haven For Terrorism' Remark
The rain in 'Gurugram' exposed the administration! Highway became 'swimming' pool
play icon2:8
The rain in 'Gurugram' exposed the administration! Highway became 'swimming' pool
UCC Draft: CM Dhami meets PM Modi
play icon1:25
UCC Draft: CM Dhami meets PM Modi
Ajit Pawar inaugurated the new office, there was loud sloganeering
play icon2:8
Ajit Pawar inaugurated the new office, there was loud sloganeering
Maharashtra political crisis,maharashtra political crisis ncp poster war,ncp poster,ncp poster war,ncp poster controversy,Poster war,sharad pawar photo,Maharashtra Cabinet meeting,maharashtra cabinet meeting today,cabinet reshuffle 2023,Maharashtra cabinet expansion,maharashtra cabinet expansion news,maharashtra cabinet expansion latest news,Cabinet expansion,cabinet expansion maharashtra,cabinet expansion maharashtra 2023,Zee News,Hindi News,Top news,top,