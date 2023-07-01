trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629228
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BREAKING: Big preparation of BJP for Loksabha Chunav, will hold meeting with general secretaries of nation

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
BREAKING: BJP is making big preparations for Loksabha Chunav, BJP's national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with national general secretaries regarding the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the country. Nadda will also hold a meeting with the presidents of all the Morchas.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
play icon4:43
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
play icon4:6
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
play icon4:43
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
play icon4:6
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
Breaking News,BJP meeting,JP Nadda,delhi meeting,loksabha eletion,loksabha election news,Election hindi news,Hindi News,aaj ki badi news,लोकसभा के 'रण' के लिए 'सेनापति' नड्डा का 'शंखनाद,BJP महासचिवों,मोर्चों के अध्यक्षों की 6-8 जुलाई को बैठकें:कल की मीटिंग में इन बैठकों का रोडमैप बनेगा,जेपी नड्डा अध्यक्षता करेंगे,loksabha chunav 2024,Loksabha Chunav 2024 news,Hindi News,Chunav hindi news,BJP Secretary Meeting Schedule 2023,update,Leaders Attending and Agenda Revealed,