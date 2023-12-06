trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695905
Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli

|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Raebareli Breaking: Doctor, wife and two children died under suspicious circumstances in Raebareli. Police found the dead bodies of the doctor and his wife hanging. The bodies of both the children were found in the servant's house. After the initial investigation, the police said that first both the children were made unconscious by giving intoxicants. Then he was killed by attacking his head.
