trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667630
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to Adiala jail

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Breaking: Big news is coming regarding former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, he has been sent to Adiala Jail from Attock Jail of Rawalpindi. Imran Khan, who was serving a sentence on corruption charges, was shifted to another jail following the order of Islamabad High Court.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Canada News: S Jaishankar rebuked on Canada's allegations like this
play icon1:17
India Canada News: S Jaishankar rebuked on Canada's allegations like this
S Jaishankar strict reply to China-Pakistan, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'
play icon11:11
S Jaishankar strict reply to China-Pakistan, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'
Massive fire breaks out at wedding ceremony, 113 killed, 150 injured
play icon1:54
Massive fire breaks out at wedding ceremony, 113 killed, 150 injured
CBI Special Director to reach Imphal today to take stock of Manipur situation
play icon0:55
CBI Special Director to reach Imphal today to take stock of Manipur situation
India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar's statement on Canada's allegations - will consider if evidence is shared
play icon1:8
India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar's statement on Canada's allegations - will consider if evidence is shared

Trending Videos

India Canada News: S Jaishankar rebuked on Canada's allegations like this
play icon1:17
India Canada News: S Jaishankar rebuked on Canada's allegations like this
S Jaishankar strict reply to China-Pakistan, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'
play icon11:11
S Jaishankar strict reply to China-Pakistan, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'
Massive fire breaks out at wedding ceremony, 113 killed, 150 injured
play icon1:54
Massive fire breaks out at wedding ceremony, 113 killed, 150 injured
CBI Special Director to reach Imphal today to take stock of Manipur situation
play icon0:55
CBI Special Director to reach Imphal today to take stock of Manipur situation
India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar's statement on Canada's allegations - will consider if evidence is shared
play icon1:8
India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar's statement on Canada's allegations - will consider if evidence is shared
Imran Khan,imran khan in jail,Pakistan news,imran khan shifted to adiyala jail,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Imran Khan,imran khan arrest,imran khan latest,imran khan news,imran khan today,imran khan latest news,imran khan case,imran khan arrested,imran khan speech,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan arrest news,imran khan arrested news,imran khan live,imran khan tosha khana,imran khan arrest orders,imran khan arrest latest news,imran khan disqualified,imran khan tosha khana case,imran khan pre arrest bail,