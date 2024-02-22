trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723596
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking: Horrific road accident in Thoothukudi, truck collides with divider

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Tamil Nadu Accident Breaking: A massive road accident has occurred in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, a major accident has occurred due to a truck colliding with a divider. After the accident, a massive fire broke out in the truck. There is no information about any casualty.

All Videos

Farmers Protest: Farmer movement or preparation for war?
Play Icon20:09
Farmers Protest: Farmer movement or preparation for war?
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
Play Icon21:14
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
Play Icon09:14
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
Play Icon05:38
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
Lok Sabha Election 2024: How will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' fight Modi?
Play Icon39:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: How will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' fight Modi?

Trending Videos

Farmers Protest: Farmer movement or preparation for war?
play icon20:9
Farmers Protest: Farmer movement or preparation for war?
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
play icon21:14
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
play icon9:14
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
play icon5:38
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
Lok Sabha Election 2024: How will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' fight Modi?
play icon39:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: How will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' fight Modi?