trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642462
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition, infiltration used to happen in the UPA government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Breaking News: Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition regarding terrorism. Said that in the UPA government, anyone coming from across the border used to go away by firing bullets and the Congress could not do anything. But today no one has the courage to look towards India.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?
play icon52:10
Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?
Deshhit: Flying the world from the land of India
play icon22:19
Deshhit: Flying the world from the land of India
Bomb Blast in Pakistan: Bomb blast in rally...Hospital on alert..Many leaders killed
play icon1:12
Bomb Blast in Pakistan: Bomb blast in rally...Hospital on alert..Many leaders killed
Pakistan rocked by bomb blast... 35 people died, more than 150 injured
play icon2:38
Pakistan rocked by bomb blast... 35 people died, more than 150 injured
Sobhita Dhulipala sets the ramp on fire at India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi
play icon3:14
Sobhita Dhulipala sets the ramp on fire at India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?
play icon52:10
Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?
Deshhit: Flying the world from the land of India
play icon22:19
Deshhit: Flying the world from the land of India
Bomb Blast in Pakistan: Bomb blast in rally...Hospital on alert..Many leaders killed
play icon1:12
Bomb Blast in Pakistan: Bomb blast in rally...Hospital on alert..Many leaders killed
Pakistan rocked by bomb blast... 35 people died, more than 150 injured
play icon2:38
Pakistan rocked by bomb blast... 35 people died, more than 150 injured
Sobhita Dhulipala sets the ramp on fire at India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi
play icon3:14
Sobhita Dhulipala sets the ramp on fire at India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi
amit shah latest news,Amit Shah In Indore,Amit Shah Will Come Indore,Indore,amit shah live,amit shah indore visit,amit shah visit indore,Amit Shah,amit shah visit madhya pradesh,Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh,latest news amit shah visit indore,amit shah visit indore latest news,breaking news amit shah visit indore,booth level worker,mp election news,news in hindi,Top news,latest news in mp,chhattisgarh news,Hindi News,madhya pradesh election 2023 live,