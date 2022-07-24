NewsVideos

Breaking News: Monkeypox reaches Delhi, 31 year old man infected

Monkeypox has given birth in the capital Delhi. The first case of monkeypox has been reported in Delhi. The Ministry of Health has confirmed this. According to the information, monkeypox infection has been found in a 31-year-old man. The man had not traveled. The man was admitted to the hospital with fever and skin lesions.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
