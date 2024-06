videoDetails

Breaking News : PM Modi ends 45 hour Meditation in Kanyakumari

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

Big news related to PM Modi is coming out. His meditation has been completed for 45 hours at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. PM Modi has left from Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Let us tell you that during his meditation, PM Modi consumed only liquids.