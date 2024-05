videoDetails

Breaking News: Prajwal Revanna Breaks Silence

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

MP Prajwal Revanna, trapped in the sex scandal case, has released a video and announced that he will appear before the SIT on May 31 at 10 am. On the allegations of fleeing abroad, Prajwal Revanna has said that his foreign trip was planned earlier. He came to know about the whole matter three days after going abroad.