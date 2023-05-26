NewsVideos
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks opposition over New Parliament Building row

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took charge on behalf of the party. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress party may have asked 9 questions on the completion of 9 years of Narendra Modi government, but it is a big bundle of lies. He clearly said that this is the culmination of Congress's shamelessness.

