Breaking News: Two Doctors Arrested in Pune Hit and Run Case

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 06:52 PM IST

A big revelation has come to light related to the Pune Porsche car hit and run. According to the police, after the accident, the blood sample of the accused minor which was sent to the forensic lab for testing was thrown in the dustbin and in its place the report of the blood sample of another person was sent. The director of the forensic lab and another doctor have been arrested in the case.