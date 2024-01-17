trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710528
Breaking News: Violence Erupts in Manipur ,Commando Killed in Moreh Gunfight

Jan 17, 2024
In a recent incident, fresh violence broke out in Manipur, specifically in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. Security forces engaged in a gunfight with suspected Kuki militants, resulting in the unfortunate death of a police commando during the exchange of fire. The situation remains tense as authorities work to address and contain the incident.

