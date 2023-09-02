trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656998
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking: Notification of committee issued on One Nation-one Election, Kovind made chairman of the committee

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Breaking: Notification of the committee on One Nation-one Election has been issued, former President Ramnath Kovind has been made the chairman of the committee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Adhirranjan Choudhary and Ghulam Nabi Azad have been included in the committee.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: All is not well in I.N.D.I.A, 'Didi' angry with 'Mamta' on left
play icon53:48
Taal Thok Ke: All is not well in I.N.D.I.A, 'Didi' angry with 'Mamta' on left
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
play icon4:39
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Beats 'Best Friend' Kaja Juvan In Less Than 50 Minutes
play icon1:36
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Beats 'Best Friend' Kaja Juvan In Less Than 50 Minutes
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said - NDA's parties are unknown, Shukla cannot tell the names of 10 parties.
play icon8:45
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said - NDA's parties are unknown, Shukla cannot tell the names of 10 parties.
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
play icon4:57
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: All is not well in I.N.D.I.A, 'Didi' angry with 'Mamta' on left
play icon53:48
Taal Thok Ke: All is not well in I.N.D.I.A, 'Didi' angry with 'Mamta' on left
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
play icon4:39
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Beats 'Best Friend' Kaja Juvan In Less Than 50 Minutes
play icon1:36
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Beats 'Best Friend' Kaja Juvan In Less Than 50 Minutes
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said - NDA's parties are unknown, Shukla cannot tell the names of 10 parties.
play icon8:45
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said - NDA's parties are unknown, Shukla cannot tell the names of 10 parties.
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
play icon4:57
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
one nation one election,Ramnath Kovind,Amit Shah,Breaking News,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,one nation one election,one nation one election explained,one nation one election in hindi,one nation one election bill,one election,one nation one election india,modi on one nation one election,one nation one election debate,opposition on one nation one elections,one nation one election article,one nation one election in india,one nation one election upsc,pm modi on one nation one election,one nation one election speech,one nation,