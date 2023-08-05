trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644997
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case

Aug 05, 2023
Breaking: A protest was held outside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against the bail granted to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Sikh Riots case. On Thursday, the court granted bail to Jagdish Tytler, giving a big relief.

