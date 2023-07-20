trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637765
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: NIA raids continue in Pulwama and Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir, NIA raids are being conducted to stop funding to terrorists.
