BREAKING: Security forces operation near Loc, two terrorists killed after encounter in Kupwara

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
KUPWADA BREAKING: Two terrorists have been killed after an encounter in Kupwara in an operation by security forces near Loc, the terrorists were trying to infiltrate. Please tell that the terrorists trying to infiltrate were caught by the security forces. After which the security killed the terrorists.
GUJARAT FLOOD: After the rain, water on the roads of Rajkot, vehicles were submerged, people's problems increased
GUJARAT FLOOD: After the rain, water on the roads of Rajkot, vehicles were submerged, people's problems increased
TOP 100: PM Modi targets the opposition – we unite the country, they break it
TOP 100: PM Modi targets the opposition – we unite the country, they break it
JAMMU KASHMIR BREAKING: Terrorists target migrant laborers, shot 2 laborers
JAMMU KASHMIR BREAKING: Terrorists target migrant laborers, shot 2 laborers
SUSHIL MODI BREAKING: Sushil Modi taunts on the unity of the opposition - Nitish thought that he would become the convenor
SUSHIL MODI BREAKING: Sushil Modi taunts on the unity of the opposition - Nitish thought that he would become the convenor
NDA BAITHAK BREAKING: PM Modi's attack from NDA meeting-Opposition alliance is the compulsion of power
NDA BAITHAK BREAKING: PM Modi's attack from NDA meeting-Opposition alliance is the compulsion of power
