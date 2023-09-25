trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666783
Bridge collapse in Surendra Nagar area of Gujarat

Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Horrible accident in Surendra Nagar district of Gujarat! Due to the sudden collapse of the bridge, many vehicles including a truck fell into the river.
