BSF shoots down another Pakistan drone along International Border in Amritsar

|Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
Border Security Force personnel deployed at the border shot down a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Village - Chaharpur, District - Amritsar Rural. The area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited. Further, BSF recovered 1 Hexacopter in partial damaged condition along with a suspected item in white colour polyethene attached underneath lying in a farming field on own side of border fencing near Village – Chaharpur.

