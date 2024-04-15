Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BTS' Jimin Singing Hindi Song 'Toota Jo Kabhi Tara' Wins Hearts Of Indians; Al Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BTS' Jimin delivers a soulful rendition of the Hindi song 'Toota Jo Kabhi Tara', capturing the hearts of Indian fans. In a heartwarming display of cross-cultural appreciation, Jimin's mesmerizing performance has resonated deeply with audiences, transcending language barriers and fostering a special connection. The viral video has swiftly spread across the internet, uniting fans worldwide in admiration for Jimin's musical talent and the beauty of shared appreciation for diverse cultures.

All Videos

Ruchi Veera attacks Police during election campaigning
Play Icon02:59
Ruchi Veera attacks Police during election campaigning
PM Modi gives BIG interview to ANI ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon01:31
PM Modi gives BIG interview to ANI ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Dad's Homemade Ice Cream Shop Is Internet's Most Adorable Delight, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon01:30
Dad's Homemade Ice Cream Shop Is Internet's Most Adorable Delight, Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Retrieves Fallen KKR Flags After IPL Match
Play Icon00:18
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Retrieves Fallen KKR Flags After IPL Match
Varun Dhawan And Nupur Sanon Groove To 'Lover' Song At Diljit Dosanjh Concert
Play Icon00:19
Varun Dhawan And Nupur Sanon Groove To 'Lover' Song At Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Trending Videos

Ruchi Veera attacks Police during election campaigning
play icon2:59
Ruchi Veera attacks Police during election campaigning
PM Modi gives BIG interview to ANI ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon1:31
PM Modi gives BIG interview to ANI ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Dad's Homemade Ice Cream Shop Is Internet's Most Adorable Delight, Video Goes Viral
play icon1:30
Dad's Homemade Ice Cream Shop Is Internet's Most Adorable Delight, Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Retrieves Fallen KKR Flags After IPL Match
play icon0:18
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Retrieves Fallen KKR Flags After IPL Match
Varun Dhawan And Nupur Sanon Groove To 'Lover' Song At Diljit Dosanjh Concert
play icon0:19
Varun Dhawan And Nupur Sanon Groove To 'Lover' Song At Diljit Dosanjh Concert