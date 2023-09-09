trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659765
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Building lit up with tricolor for G20 in Delhi’s ITO area

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
As the national capital is all geared up for the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20) being held on September 9 and 10, the government is leaving no stone unturned in the preparations for welcoming the high-profile delegates.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kolkata: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed at Eden Gardens Stadium
play icon1:40
Kolkata: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed at Eden Gardens Stadium
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Delhi to attend 18th G20 Summit
play icon2:6
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Delhi to attend 18th G20 Summit
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon1:18
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit
FM Nirmala Sitharaman hosts dinner for G20 Finance Ministers ahead of leaders' summit in Delhi
play icon0:50
FM Nirmala Sitharaman hosts dinner for G20 Finance Ministers ahead of leaders' summit in Delhi
Asian Development Bank President lands in Delhi to attend G20 Summit
play icon1:0
Asian Development Bank President lands in Delhi to attend G20 Summit

Trending Videos

Kolkata: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed at Eden Gardens Stadium
play icon1:40
Kolkata: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed at Eden Gardens Stadium
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Delhi to attend 18th G20 Summit
play icon2:6
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Delhi to attend 18th G20 Summit
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon1:18
Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit
FM Nirmala Sitharaman hosts dinner for G20 Finance Ministers ahead of leaders' summit in Delhi
play icon0:50
FM Nirmala Sitharaman hosts dinner for G20 Finance Ministers ahead of leaders' summit in Delhi
Asian Development Bank President lands in Delhi to attend G20 Summit
play icon1:0
Asian Development Bank President lands in Delhi to attend G20 Summit