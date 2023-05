videoDetails

Bull tamers celebrate in Madurai as Supreme Court upholds validity of ‘Jallikattu’

| Updated: May 18, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

The Supreme Court on May 18 upheld the validity of ‘Jallikattu’. Happy with the Apex Court’s decision, the bull tamers who take part in ‘Jallikattu’ celebrated in Madurai. The Supreme Court said that ‘Jallikattu’ is a part of the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.