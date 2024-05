videoDetails

Bulldozer Action against 23 Religious Places in MP's Ujjain

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

MP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozers have been run on 23 religious places in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Apart from religious places of Hindu and Jain religion, mosques were also removed. People of Muslim community protested against the same after which security has been tightened in the area.