Bulldozer Action taken against Azam Khan's resort

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer reached Azam Khan's resort. Yogi's bulldozer has taken bulldozer action against Azam Khan's resort.

