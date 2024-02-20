trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723222
Bus-Rickshaw Accident In Gujarat: Eight Critically Injured In Iron Rods

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
A bus in Gujarat collided with a rickshaw loaded with iron rods, causing critical injuries to eight passengers as the rods pierced through the bus. The injured individuals have been promptly admitted to a government hospital for immediate treatment. The incident occurred near Banaspul in Disa, Banaskantha.

