By-poll Result: Counting of votes underway in Kerala’s Puthuppally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
The result of By-polls for seven Assembly Constituency will be announced today. Counting of votes is underway in the Puthuppally Assembly Constituency. Puthuppally went to polls on September 05. Congress veteran Oomen Chandy's death necessitated the by-polls in Kerala's Puthupally seat. Congress fielded Oommen Chandy's son, Chandy Oomen, while ruling party CPI (M) fielded Jaick C Thomas from Puthuppally.
