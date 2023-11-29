trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693498
'CAA has to be implemented...'says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Amit Shah on Mamata Banerjee: Amit Shah visits Kolkata. There Shah attacked Mamata Banerjee fiercely. Addressing a rally in Kolkata to launch the party's Lok Sabha campaign, Shah alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been unable to stop infiltration in the state.
