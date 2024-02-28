trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725687
CAA Implementation: What is CAA?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
CAA News: Know what is CAA and what will change after its implementation? Will Muslims lose their citizenship due to CAA? Before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Modi government can implement CAA law in the first week of March.

Noida: Speeding Car Crashes Into Toilet Near Bus Stand
Play Icon00:42
Noida: Speeding Car Crashes Into Toilet Near Bus Stand
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get benefits on Sankasht Chaturthi?
Play Icon06:05
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get benefits on Sankasht Chaturthi?
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:14
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
CAA regulations to be announced by March 2024?
Play Icon09:03
CAA regulations to be announced by March 2024?
BJP MLAs to meet Governor in Himachal today
Play Icon00:54
BJP MLAs to meet Governor in Himachal today

