'CAA law of country...'says Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
The entire party including Mamata Didi celebrated Black Day in protest against Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata. The first trailer of 24's election clash is visible in these two pictures from Kolkata today. Amit Shah also raised the issue of CAA including appeasement, election violence, infiltration and made it clear that the central government will implement CAA in Bengal under any circumstances.
