CAA regulations to be announced by March 2024?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 regulations before Lok Sabha Elections 2024, according to media reports.

